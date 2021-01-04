PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen girls shift into rebuilding mode

• Head coach: Brian McCleney (4th year, 39-37).

• Last year: Tie for third in Three Rivers Conference, 16-9 overall.

• Top returners: Sophomores Rylee Chadwick and Lainey Autry, junior Hannah Pait, senior Jamiyah Melvin-Hall.

• McCleney: “We will be in a rebuilding mode this season. We lost our starting lineup from last year, so we will be relying on a lot of underclassmen this year. I feel this year we will learn a lot about ourselves for the future.”

• League: McCleney says, “Obviously St. Pauls is the clear favorite followed by Whiteville and East Bladen, in my opinion.”

• Dates: Season opens Friday at home with East Columbus. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 19 and Feb. 19. The Lady Knights’ nonconference games are against St. Pauls, East Columbus, West Columbus, Red Springs and East Bladen before playing their Three Rivers schedule against all eight teams.