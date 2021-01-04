PREP PREVIEW: East Bladen boys poised to climb toward the top

• Head coach: Aking Elting (2nd year overall, 2nd at East Bladen, 4-18).

• Last year: Tie for seventh in Three Rivers Conference, 4-18 overall.

• Top returners: Seniors Javant McDowell, RaSean McKoy, Lefrederick Wooten, Jacob Priest and Charles Brown.

• Elting: “We’re going to be pretty good this year with a solid foundation built on experience and a bright future with my young guys.”

• League: Elting says, “Don’t know who’s going to be the best team; just taking it one game at a time.”

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at home with Whiteville. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 19 and Feb. 19. The Eagles’ nonconference games are against Whiteville, West Columbus, South Columbus, East Columbus and West Bladen before playing their Three Rivers schedule against all eight teams.