PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen boys led by senior duo of Stone, Lewis

• Head coach: Travis Pait (14th year overall, 163-174; 10th year at West Bladen, 121-112; was 15-12 in one year at South Robeson, 14-13 in one year at Harrells Christian, 13-37 in two years at Hoke).

• Last year: Ninth in Three Rivers Conference, 5-18 overall.

• Top returners: Seniors Donovan Stone and Joshua Lewis.

• Pait: “We’ll do well if we can take care of the ball and finish defensive possesions with rebounds.”

• League: Pait says, “St. Pauls, Fairmont, Red Springs, East Bladen, West Columbus and Whiteville should all be strong.”

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at St. Pauls. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 19 and Feb. 19. The Knights’ nonconference games are against St. Pauls, East Columbus, West Columbus, Red Springs and East Bladen before playing their Three Rivers schedule against all eight teams.