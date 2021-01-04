ELIZABETHTOWN — Basketball games are scheduled to begin Tuesday evening for the two high schools in Bladen County.

A week away is the start of boys soccer practices. Five weeks away is the first game week for football.

Such is the unique pace created by the N.C. High School Athletic Association in the fall when it revamped its sports calendar because of the coronavirus. Already, schools are being challenged by students not having to come to campus and subsequently not participating in extracurricular activities.

The Three Rivers Conference, where East Bladen and West Bladen participate, set its starting times for basketball to correlate with the governor’s 10 p.m. curfew. However, that could pose a problem for referees who have regular daytime jobs. Additionally, some of them have opted out.

The league atheltics directors meet Wednesday. The conference has not changed the 7:30 p.m. start times for football, which kicks off games Feb. 26; it is awaiting to see if the curfew remains in effect.

Attendance for basketball, like volleyball, is capped at 25. With many teams already lean in number, any quarantines for staff or players is expected to have an impact on games being played.

The disjointed winter rounds into what can be described as two spring seasons. The first includes golf, softball, girls soccer and boys tennis, and the second is for baseball and girls tennis.

More of what to expect:

• Volleyball: The playoffs begin next week, but East Bladen and West Bladen won’t make it this year. The schools end the regular season against each other in Bladenboro on Thursday.

• Cross country: There’s a final regular season meet on Wednesday, and the 2-A Mideast Regionals are Jan. 16. The state championship is seven days later.

• Basketball: Fourteen games is the maximum that can be played. Playoff brackets will be announced Feb. 20, the first three rounds are Feb. 23, 25 and 27. The state semifinals and final are the following week.

• Boys soccer: Practice starts next Monday, and games on Jan. 25. Fourteen matches are the maximum. The playoffs begin March 16.

• Football: Monday after the Super Bowl, teams can have official practices. That’s Feb. 8. Games kickoff Feb. 26, and teams are limited to seven. East Bladen plays West Bladen on April 9, also known as the Friday of the Masters. Playoffs begin April 16.

• Golf: Teams can play matches starting March 15. The regionals are May 3 or 4, and state finals May 10-11.

• Softball: Teams can start games on March 15. Playoffs open May 3.

• Girls soccer: Teams can start matches on March 15. Playoffs open May 3.

• Boys tennis: Teams can start matches on March 15. Regionals are May 7-8, and finals May 14-15. No dual playoffs this year.

• Girls tennis: Teams can start matches April 26. Regionals are June 18-19, and state finals are June 25-26. No dual playoffs this year.

• Baseball: Teams can start games April 26. Playoffs begain June 15, and state finals are June 25-26.

• Cheerleading: An invitational is scheduled May 22.

