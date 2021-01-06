Eagles stun Whiteville late, win season-opener for first time since 2014-15

WHITEVILLE (44) Kayshawn McCollum 14, Wendell Smith 12, K.J. Hall 11, Daejuan Thompson 5, Antonio McFadden 2, Shaheen Shipman, Christian Rorie, Kyan Ganus, Cade Little. EAST BLADEN (45) Javant McDowell 15, Lefrederick Wooten 11, Malcolm Bolden 7, Jacob Priest 5, Charles Brown 3, Nazire Smith 2, Zamar Lewis 2. Whiteville 13 3 16 12 – 44 East Bladen 9 9 12 15 – 45

ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven players, one common belief.

East Bladen tipped off the high school boys basketball season Tuesday night by storming from behind to stun visiting Whiteville 45-44. Senior Lefrederick Wooten grabbed a rebound and made the second of two fouls shots with 2.4 seconds left to snap a tie and lift second-year head coach Aking Elting’s squad to victory in the Eagle’s Nest.

“Freddy was amazing. He was clutch,” Elting said. “That was a big 3, big free throw. I’m proud of him for not getting shook up.”

The Eagles had one practice after learning senior RaSean McKoy, a strong low post presence, had opted out of the season. Still, the seven on hand capped a tripleheader sweep — the junior varsity boys prevailed 37-33, the varsity girls won 58-48 — and registered the program’s first win in a season-opener since Nov. 25, 2014. The matchup of Three Rivers Conference members was a nonconference game.

Whiteville’s Wendell Smith missed two foul shots, courtesy of a technical foul for hanging on the rim, following Javant McDowell’s dunk that trimmed the deficit to 44-41 with 2:11 to go. Wooten’s 3-pointer tied it 27 seconds later. The Eagles allowed Whiteville to wait out the rest of the clock for a final shot, and the 3-pointer banged off the rim into Wooten’s hands.

“I just tried to not let nobody get behind me,” Wooten said. “I tried to call timeout, but they didn’t give it to me and we got the foul.”

Whiteville’s strategy was against the backdrop of one post player hitting three field goals in the period and none of his teammates making a floor shot. The Wolfpack was 6-of-9 at the foul line in the last eight minutes.

Whiteville (0-1) led 13-9 after a period, and responded to its 18-16 halftime deficit with a full-court press that left East Bladen with long stretches without a shot in the third quarter. Yet, the guests only led 32-30 after the period.

“I didn’t want us to repeat last year, that if you pressed us, we’d cough the ball up,” Elting said. “I’m proud of my guys. We fought, showed grit. We can take care of the ball, and beat the press.”

McDowell, who led all scorers with 15, said beating the press, knocking down shots and drawing fouls was pivotal.

“We played hard,” he said. “No more players than we had, we played hard. We never give up.”

Wooten added 11 points and all seven Eagles made field goals. Whiteville was led by Kayshawn McCollum with 14 points, Smith with 12 and K.J. Hall with 11.

The Eagles are at West Columbus this evening.

