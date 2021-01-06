Lady Eagles rally from 11 down, top Whiteville 58-48 in opener

WHITEVILLE (48) Marnasia Smith 14, Trinity Smith 13, Mauricia Benette 10, I’Reona Johnson 6, Emily Hewett 3, Mykelliona Shipman 2, Akeyra Kornegay, Jael Jones. EAST BLADEN (58) Maya McDonald 24, Alexus Mitchell 12, AnnaGrey Heustess 11, Maegan Burney 8, Sara Gargala 3, Katie Evans, Lily Linn, Karli Priest, Zoe Smith, Aaniyah Jackson, Makayla Dixon. Whiteville 10 16 8 14 — 48 East Bladen 4 14 20 20 — 58

ELIZABETHTOWN — For victory No. 532, Patty Evers’ squad needed to quicken the pace and slow its thoughts.

Executing those seemingly opposite actions propelled East Bladen to a 58-48 triumph over Whiteville on Tuesday night, a season-opening victory that included a rally from 11 points behind. The Lady Eagles opened 1-0 for the fourth consecutive season and go for a second victory tonight at West Columbus.

The nonconference victory over Three Rivers Conference member Whiteville was fueled by a change to a 3-2 half-court trapping defense for the third quarter. East Bladen overcame a rash of first-half turnovers and 1-for-6 shooting at the foul line by shooting layups and staying out of the pressure applied by Whiteville as the guests built a 26-18 halftime lead.

“When we changed that defense, we did that because we needed to move more,” said Evers, now 532-128 in her 25th year and the only coach at the school since it opened in fall of 2001. “We got some traps, got into some passing lanes.

“We needed to push the ball but slow our thought process. I’m proud of their efforts.”

Junior Maya McDonald scored 18 of her 24 points after intermission, including 11 in the decisive third period. Junior Alexus Mitchell chipped in eight after halftime and finished with 12. Inside, sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess led with 11. Evers played all 11 players in a program not fielding a junior varsity squad this year.

“Switching defenses helped a lot,” McDonald said. “The first half was shaky. We had to find our game. We needed to make better passes.”

East Bladen limped to four points in the first quarter. Mitchell’s corner 3-pointer in the second period pulled the hosts within 18-12 and was the only jump shot the team made in the first 16 minutes.

McDonald’s layup less than four minutes into the third period put East Bladen ahead 29-28, part of a 15-2 blitz to start the half. Sophomore Maegan Burney’s layup at the buzzer made it 38-34 entering the final period.

“We were scared to shoot, and rushing our shots,” Mitchell said. “We missed because we were thinking about it too much.”

Marnasia Smith led Whiteville with 14 points, Trinity Smith scored 13 and Mauricia Benette 10. I’Reona Johnson was limited to six points and fouled out on a technical because of repeatedly not staying masked up over nose and mouth.

“I was disappointed with our rebounding, and our missed free throws,” Evers said.

But elated nonetheless when her team showed resilience and the ability to execute second-half adjustments.

