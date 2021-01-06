Lady Knights return from break, topple South Columbus in four

BLADENBORO — West Bladen returned from the holiday break with a four-set triumph over visiting South Columbus on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights of 10th-year head coach Gaye Davis prevailed 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22. West Bladen is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Three Rivers Conference heading into Thursday’s season finale at home against rival East Bladen.

Senior Sidnee Walters had 26 kills, senior Amelia Brisson six and sophomore Whitney McLean had six.

Senior Shelby Pharr was perfect on the service line in 14 attempts. Sophomore Emily Young was 21-of-22, senior Ashlyn Cox 15-of-16 and Brisson 14-of-15.

Walters had three blocks and Young a pair. Cox delivered 27 sets.