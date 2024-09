ST. PAULS — West Bladen lost at St. Pauls 74-47 to open the boys high school basketball season Tuesday night.

The Knights of 10th-year head coach Travis Pait trailed by six entering the final period. The Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers in the quarter to pull away.

Seniors Shy’ron Adams and Josh Lewis led the Knights with 11 and 10 points, respectively. St. Pauls was paced by Jevian Tatum with 20 points, Josh Henderson with 17, Josh McNair with 15 and Elston Powell with 12.