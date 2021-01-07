East Bladen boys rally from 10 down at half, climb to 2-0

EAST BLADEN (39) Malcolm Bolden 18, Lafrederick Wooten 7, Nazire Smith 5, Zamar Lewis 4, Javant McDowell 3, Charles Brown 2, Jacob Priest. WEST COLUMBUS (36) Ethan Brown 10, Keywone Sumpter 8, Brandis Kelly 7, Amajae Lowery 5, Jordan Mathis 4, Darrius Marshall 3, Naqiis Johnson, Jaden Elmore, Ethan Hinson, Matt McPherson, Justin Connor. East Bladen 5 7 14 13 — 39 West Columbus 9 13 8 6 — 36

CERRO GORDO — Trailing by 10 at intermission, East Bladen rallied to beat West Columbus 39-36 in boys high school basketball Wednesday night.

The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time since Dec. 4, 2013. The game was a nonconference matchup of members of the Three Rivers Conference. The Vikings were in their season opener.

The hosts led 22-12 at intermission and 30-26 to begin the fourth quarter. Sophomore Malcolm Bolden scored nine of his 18 points in the final eight minutes, and the Eagles survived missing six foul shots in the period.

Senior Lafrederick Wooten added seven points.

West Columbus was led by Ethan Brown with 10 points.

The Vikings junior varsity boys prevailed 33-28, dropping East Bladen to 1-1.