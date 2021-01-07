CERRO GORDO — Senior Aaniyah Jackson came off the bench to score 13 points and help East Bladen rout West Columbus 64-22 on Wednesday night in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles won their second outing in as many nights to open the season. West Columbus was in its opener.

Jackson scored six in the third quarter when the guests pulled away from a 31-8 halftime edge to a 57-19 cushion. Juniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell, and sophomore Maegan Burney each scored 11 points. McDonald had seven steals and six assists. Senior Sara Gargala pulled four rebounds.

Haley Brown scored 17 for the home team, which was 1-21 a year ago.