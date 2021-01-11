West Bladen boys basketball teams pauses activities due to COVID-19

BLADENBORO — West Bladen High School’s boys basketball team is the latest to pause activities because of the coronavirus.

Athletics director Travis Pait, also the team’s coach, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

He said games Tuesday night against West Columbus, Wednesday at Red Springs, and next week at East Bladen and Fairmont would be postponed.

Fairmont is the league opener. He said East Bladen would be rescheduled.

The West Bladen girls will play their games against those respective schools.

The nine Three Rivers schools play each other in all nonconference games, and have an eight-game league schedule that ends Feb. 19.

