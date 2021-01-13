Strong defense again sparks West Bladen girls in easy victory

WEST COLUMBUS (29) — Haley Brown 16, Tierra Braddy 10, DeMaria McDuffie 3, Jamesee Lawson, Shatavia Wilson, Breya Nobles, Honesti McKenzie. WEST BLADEN (38) — Rylee Chadwick 10, Hannah Pait 8, Lainey Autry 6, Mallory Bryan 4, Makayla Wright 4, Megan Pait 3, Olivia McCarty 2, Brookee Singletary 1, Cassi Humphrey, Azillyah McDonald, Kirsten Warrick. West Columbus 1 5 7 16 — 29 West Bladen 10 15 4 9 — 38

BLADENBORO – Two games in, West Bladen is yet to give up a field goal in the first quarter.

The Lady Knights didn’t pitch a shutout Tuesday, but they did bolt ahead early and rolled 38-29 over South Columbus in girls high school basketball. West Bladen led 10-1 after a period and 25-6 at intermission.

On Friday in its opener, West Bladen led East Columbus 13-0 after the first quarter and scored the game’s first 15 points.

Sophomore Rylee Chadwick scored six of her team-high 10 points in the first half. Junior Hannah Pait had six of her eight in the first half and sophomore Lainey Autry scored all of her six points in the opening 16 minutes. Sophomore Makayla Wright and freshman Mallory Bryan added four points each.

West Columbus (1-2) fielded just seven players. Haley Brown led the guests with 16 points and Tieera Braddy added 10.

West Bladen goes to Red Springs on Wednesday night.