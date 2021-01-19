BLADENBORO — At first blush, football would be impressive.

Girls basketball, too.

But seeing “Conference 7” as it is known in the high school athletic association’s second draft proposal come to fruition might be tougher than winning a championship in each of those sports. Appeals are due Thursday at 4 p.m.

For this 10-team league, multiple sources confirmed Tuesday that appeals were originating out of all four counties it involves, and only one of the five school systems it includes didn’t have a plan to appeal. Wednesday, sources said leaders in Bladen, Robeson, Columbus, Sampson and Duplin counties were working together for a solution.

Most of those sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized, or didn’t wish to, speak about it publicly.

Bladen County athletics directors Travis Pait of West Bladen and Patty Evers of East Bladen didn’t tip their hands for a plan, but both last week expressed displeasure with the work of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s realignment committee.

“The current league would not be good for us as a school,” Pait said. “We need to be in a league with Columbus County for financial reasons.”

Conference 7 is a mixture of schools that have been together in leagues of different makeup before. With East Bladen and West Bladen are Robeson County schools Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls. Further north are Clinton, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, James Kenan and Midway.

“It would be a tough conference for football,” East Bladen head football coach Robby Priest said. “I’m not sure how the travel would be for other sports for midweek games and getting back around 11:30 or 12 at night, how that would be on the coaches and athletes.”

Jerome Hunt, the athletic director for the Public Schools of Robeson County, is on the record saying an appeal is going to be made.

“I’ve already talked to the ADs at the three schools and a couple of principals and we’re not happy at all,” Hunt told the Robesonian newspaper in Lumberton late last week. “That’s just based on travel. Don’t get me wrong, it would be a great conference, a competitive conference, but just travel-wise there’s no way we can work in this conference.”

Nearby options are limited.

There are three leagues in the second draft that include 21 teams that are 2-A and three teams that are 1-A. Only one of those leagues remained the same from the Dec. 10 draft to the second last week. That’s Conference 5 and includes 2-As South Columbus, Whiteville and Trask, and 1-As East Columbus, West Columbus and Pender.

Conference 8 in the second proposal includes Beddingfield, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, Spring Creek, Princeton, North Johnston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir. It’s a compact fit in the U.S. 70 corridor from Goldsboro to Kinston.

More to the north and adjacent to the Conference 8 schools, a new alignment for Conference 4 in the second draft made it all 2-A schools: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, North Pitt, Greene Central, SouthWest Edgecombe, Washington and West Craven. It also is a relatively compact fit around Greenville.

Any changes to Conference 7 would figure to have a domino effect with either Conference 4, Conference 5 or Conference 8. In the association’s first draft last month, all 13 leagues with 2-A schools in the East were a split of 2-A and 1-A, or 2-A and 3-A schools; the second draft of 10 conferences with 2-A schools in the East included three that were only 2-A.

“With our numbers being borderline 1-A, I am not happy with the second proposal,” Evers said. “I am also not a fan of a 10-team conference. With this proposal, we will not be able to play some of our rivalry games with schools that border us. Those schools are closer in size than some of the larger schools they are proposing.

“In two years, we will be able to appeal to be 1-A if our ADM numbers stay like they are. Therefore, it makes more sense for us to be in a split conference with other 1-A schools. Right now with the new alignment numbers we are 2-A, but in all honesty we are a 1-A school.”

Pait said he’s not opposed to split leagues anymore.

“We have been in a split conference since I have been at West,” he said. “It’s just a way of life.”

Priest likes the idea of playing different schools, something a 10-team league doesn’t really allow in football. Recently, the state made the decision to reduce the football schedule from 11 games to 10 — and that’s if playing an endowment game. No endowment means only nine can be played. The most recent Three Rivers was 10 teams when created, though South Robeson closed prior to 2019-20.

“Seeing different looks on both sides of the ball was always fun to prepare for,” Priest said. “And traveling to different places to play that were a break from the norm. Meeting different coaches and seeing the nicer facilities and schools with fieldhouses would be a welcomed sight.”

West Bladen’s football coach, Jon Sherman, and its baseball coach, John Ammons, said they were hesitant to say much about the 10-team league. They preferred to wait out the third draft, which is scheduled to be released Feb. 4.

“About 95 percent of the time, that’s the one that sticks,” Sherman said.

Which makes the appeals going in this week all the more important.

Ammons did say the split leagues don’t have quite the same effect on baseball as other sports; thus, he’s not opposed to a combination 2-A and 1-A league.

“We would love to stay with Columbus County schools because of the natural rivalries and travel,” he said. “It is always competitive and fan bases are great.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.