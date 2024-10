TAR HEEL — Registration is open for traveling youth softball players with Norman Showcase Academy.

The teams are 8-and-under and 10-and-under. Those ages 7- and 8-years-old can play on the 8-and-under team, and ages 9 and 10 can play on 10-and-under.

Practice is starting and indoor facilities are being utilized in Tar Heel and St. Pauls.

More information and registration can be done by calling Patrick Nicholes at 910-709-7469.