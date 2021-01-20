FAIRMONT — West Bladen opened Three Rivers Conference play with a 39-20 loss to Fairmont in girls high school basketball Tuesday.

The game was moved up from Friday, in part because West Bladen and East Bladen could not play boys and girls games Tuesday. The West Bladen boys remain in COVID-19 protocol and did not play.

Sophomore Makayla Wright and Rylee Chadwick led the guests with eight points each. West Bladen only had four players score, and trailed 12-3 after a period and 16-5 at intermission.

The Lady Knights are 2-1 overall and next host Red Springs on Jan. 28.

Paris Bethea led the Lady Golden Tornadoes with 10 points. Lakayla Chavis added eight.

Fairmont was also in its Three Rivers opener and is 3-1 overall.