Wooten: Love-ly breakout lifts Carolina past struggling Big Four rival Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL — All around him, the support pillars kept reminding he would be fine. His mom encouraged him to meditate.

So he did, morning and night.

Carolina freshman Caleb Love broke out of his slump Wednesday night, turning in a pivotal 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 80-71 win over Wake Forest. His season-high against the Big Four rival came with a hearty defensive effort and about 35 minutes of just one turnover.

“It helps me keep my head straight,” he said.

Sophomore Armando Bacot scored 14 of his 18 points after intermission. Carolina made six of seven down the stretch to open a 12-point lead with two minutes to play.

“They’ve been right there in the second half of every game this year,” head coach Roy Williams said.

Neither team appears a challenger to early season contenders No. 13 Virginia (5-0), No. 16 Virginia Tech (5-1), Florida State (4-1), Pittsburgh (4-1), Louisville (4-2) and No. 20 Clemson (3-2). But February is near and each needs to get going.

Carolina, a seven-time national champion conspicuous by a fourth straight weekly absence from the AP Top 25, climbed to 4-3 in the ACC and 9-5 overall heading into Saturday’s home date with N.C. State. The Deacons, 15th in the league a year ago, remained the only winless team six games in its ACC slate and dropped to 3-6 overall.

Wake Forest — playing its sixth game in 18 days after playing once between games on Nov. 27 and Jan. 3 — led by seven in the first half but failed to push the poor-shooting Tar Heels into a deeper hole. Williams took time afterward to tell coach Steve Forbes to hang in there, that he liked what he saw in the Deacons that gave his team trouble.

Carolina’s 49-point second half included a season-best 55 percent from the floor, 12 assists and only three turnovers.

Still, Bacot said the Tar Heels are nowhere close — he estimated maybe 20 percent — of everyone playing their best at the same time. For one thing, Williams wants Bacot and the other big men getting more touches, as much as every possession.

“We need to do a better job of getting position,” Bacot said. “They’re fronting us and trying to get somebody on the backside. But there’s different ways we can manipulate it.”

If they do, expect jump shots for Love and the perimeter guys that will be a little more open. Rest assured, he’ll be thinking of them ahead of time.

“I like the fact he took some jump shots with some confidence,” Williams said. “He’s getting better.”

As are the Tar Heels.

