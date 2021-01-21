Soccer preview: East Bladen returns solid nucleus from last year’s champion

• Head coach: Jay Raynor (10th year overall, 120-64-11).

• Last year: Third round playoffs, lost to Thomasville Ledford; first in Three Rivers Conference, 14-0 league, 17-4-1 overall.

• Top returners: Seniors Sal Algozy, Jackson Bostic, Will Hester, Jay McKoy, Garrett Melvin, Jacob Priest, Drew Sholar, Lefrederick Wooten; Hester, McKoy, Melvin and Wooten were all-region a year ago. Top underclassemen are Blake Allen, Ismael Arteaga, Malcolm Bolden, Jamie Delgado, Victor Garcia, Nathan Howell, Joel Johnson, Stephen Matheson, Jair McElveen, Zac Metz, Lafon Monroe, Blaine Pope, Chase Starkloff.

Raynor says, “The guys have really worked hard. This group stays true to our core values and they want to get better every time they are out. It doesn’t need to be said but we are all in unprecedented times. These guys have made the most of the time they have had together. We have all had to communicate more, brainstorm a little more, and be flexible. We all learned last spring that anything can change at the drop of a hat. The guys have done a much better job communicating as well as problem solving. They have been committed during workouts and have been pushing themselves over the last 13 weeks as well as during the holidays. They have pushed themselves day in and day out. Fitness wise, they are matching numbers on our fitness tests that we produced midseason last year. We are putting up great fitness numbers and all have achieved multiple personal bests during their fitness testing from fall workouts and this preseason. The difference between last season and this one is the fact the guys this year are putting up those numbers with masks.”

• Raynor: We’ll do well if everyone does their job and challenges each other daily. Our mantra or hashtag last fall was #DOYOURJOB. We want to continue that and build on that this year. We also need to challenge each other every day. Not just during soccer but other aspects of life as well. We need to challenge each other to be better in the classroom and to do the right thing in our personal life. We have to challenge each other to be responsible and wear our masks as well as make good decisions away from the pitch. Every training, every game is special. They could be taken away at any time. We have to make sure we are doing the right things and doing our part to prevent that from happening.

“This group can play a brand of soccer that is unique from any group we have had within our program. These guys have a great understanding of the game and we are able to focus on things we haven’t been able to in the past. With that being said, we also have to be very deliberate with this group. It will take some time but once we get them all on the same page and in the right place within our system they will be fun to watch.

“Building their trust with each other, knowing their roles, and being committed to doing their job is the key. We have lost a lot of talent over the last three years. We have graduated some very talented players, right over 60 percent of our goal scoring (58, 51, 52 goals) each year, numerous all-conference selections, all-region selections, two guys who set the goal scoring record, and an all-state/scholar all-American. While all those guys were at the forefront of the program, these guys were sitting back and waiting their turn. It’s their time to row the boat and I assure you they will all row in the same direction. They are good teammates and role players. People will be impressed with the brand of soccer this group will play. I don’t worry about replacing those goals or getting those shutouts because it’s going to happen. Our system and our program has shown that when there is buy-in as well as belief, anyone can be successful and reach levels they have only dreamed about.

“I am curious to see who steps in those roles and makes it happen because it could be just about anyone on this team. We have proven over the years that we don’t rebuild but we reload. This is why we are a program and not just a team. We have a philosophy, a system, and a certain brand of soccer we play.”

• League: Raynor says, “It’s hard to say who those top teams will be in the league. From speaking with my peers, numbers seem to be down across the board.

“I will say that I feel our name should be part of that conversation. We will have to earn it and after winning three championships in succession, the target is on our back. The top team could be just about anyone in the league. The league has evolved over the last three years and there seems to be a little more parody. On any given night any team could beat anyone.

“Whiteville has a historic program and are always in the top three in this conference. Red Springs and St. Pauls will both put together some strong teams that will compete and are well coached. Both of those teams will be senior and returner heavy. St.Pauls especially has a large group of seniors and some new guys who are locked in.

“Can’t count out East Columbus, South Columbus or West Bladen either. Those two teams are looked over at times but I know they can put a good product on the field and are capable of winning. So hard to predict who will be at the top. What I will say is that once it’s said and done, the conference champion will have earned it.”

• Dates: Season opens Monday at St. Pauls. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Feb. 15 and March 10. The Eagles’ nonconference games are against league members.