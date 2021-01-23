East Bladen, West Bladen appeal to play with Columbus, Pender schools

2017-21 • Three Rivers: East Bladen, West Bladen, South Columbus, East Columbus (1-A), West Columbus (1-A), Whiteville, Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls, South Robeson (1-A, closed Aug. 2019). 2013-17 • Four County: East Bladen, West Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Wallace-Rose Hill (1-A), Union (1-A), Pender (1-A), Trask (1-A). 2009-13 • Waccamaw: East Bladen, West Bladen, South Columbus, Whiteville, North Brunswick, West Brunswick (3-A), South Brunswick (3-A). 2005-09 • Southeastern: East Bladen (1-A), West Bladen, Fairmont, St. Pauls, Red Springs, South Robeson (1-A), West Columbus (1-A). 2001-05 • Waccamaw: East Bladen, East Columbus, South Columbus, West Columbus, Whiteville, South Brunswick. Tri-6: West Bladen, Clinton, Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls, South Robeson. Note: All schools 2-A unless noted.

ELIZABETHTOWN — High schools in Bladen County are attempting to play in a league the next four years with Columbus and Pender schools rather than those from Robeson, Sampson and Duplin counties.

Dr. Jason Atkinson’s letter to Commissioner Que Tucker of the state athletic association cited declining enrollment, travel costs and loss of instructional time because of distance, and decreased gate revenues for a “poorer county” that relies on those proceeds to operate its athletics programs. Atkinson is the interim superintendent of Bladen County Schools, and Tucker oversees the N.C. High School Athletic Association which is in the latter stages of its quadrennial task assigning schools to leagues through its Realignment Committee.

The Bladen Journal obtained the written appeal as afforded by a public records request in state law.

Deadline for the latest appeals was Thursday. A realignment meeting by the committee for East schools is Wednesday, for the state on Feb. 3, and a third draft is to be released Feb. 4. There is available appeal of the third draft prior to the NCHSAA Board of Directors voting on it in March, but there is no fourth draft. The plan implements in the fall and runs through the 2024-25 school year.

The appeal for East Bladen and West Bladen high schools includes documented support, through email exchanges, from athletics directors at Pender County, Trask, East Columbus and West Columbus high schools, the principal of South Columbus, and the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools. Pender, Trask, East Columbus, West Columbus, South Columbus and Whiteville are the six schools that make up Conference 5 in both the first and second drafts released by the NCHSAA.

The two drafts had different combinations for East Bladen and West Bladen. The latest released Jan. 14 paired the Eagles and Knights programs in Conference 7 with Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Clinton, Midway, James Kenan, East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill. The Dec. 10 draft had East Bladen and West Bladen in Conference 10 with Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Lakewood and Union.

Conference 7 was 10 teams, all 2-A. Conference 10 was seven teams, with Lakewood and Union as 1-A.

The Bladen schools are each 2-A, as are Whiteville, South Columbus and Trask. East Columbus, West Columbus and Pender are 1-A.

Atkinson bullet-pointed the four factors:

• “Both schools having declining Average Daily Membership (ADM) numbers in our district due to the opening of Bladen Early College High School and Emereau Charter School.”

• “Travel costs for schools because of a tremendous increase in mileage between schools in the most current draft of the proposed district realignment.”

• “Loss of instructional time due to increased distance and travel times for competition.”

• “Decreased revenue at gates due to limited attendance by fans from visiting teams because of distance and travel constraints. Our athletic departments run mostly on our gate proceeds. Our largest gate revenues now occur when we are playing teams from Columbus County Schools. Being from a poorer county, this makes a huge impact on what we can offer to our athletes and through our programs to younger students.”

The proposed 10-team league would include five school districts from four counties. There was movement to appeal coming from all four counties, multiple sources confirmed.

Aside from playing each other, East Bladen and West Bladen would have traveled at least 30 minutes playing the other eight members. When Fairmont would play East Duplin, the one-way trip is two hours.

Also, for football, the NCHSAA reduced the number of regular season games to nine unless a game that sends money to its Endowment Fund is played. That allows for 10. If Conference 7 mandated — as is usually done — that all league teams play each other to determine the champion, at most only one nonconference game could be scheduled. Regardless, Conference 5 schools would be limited on nearby, gate receipt-friendly choices to fill four or five nonconference dates.

Trask AD Ed Gilroy, writing in his email, said a condition of the school’s approval is the original six from Conference 5 remain intact and there be no changes other than adding East Bladen and West Bladen. Jason Jones, AD at West Columbus, said his condition was that both East Bladen and West Bladen join the league.

Adam Thompson, principal at South Columbus, filed an appeal to the NCHSAA adding East Bladen and West Bladen to Conference 5. He wrote in an email to West Bladen AD Travis Pait that the move would make eight-team leagues of both Conference 5 and Conference 7. Eight is considered a perfect number of sorts for leagues, particularly when it comes to tournament play but also across the board in scheduling balance of league and nonconference games no matter how many competitions allowed per sport.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.