WHITEVILLE — Playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus protocols, East Bladen fell to host Whiteville 62-59 on Saturday in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles of 20th-year head coach Patty Evers had defeated Whiteville and West Columbus on Jan. 5 and 6, respectively. On Jan. 11, Bladen County Schools announced the program had halted practices and games because “seven individuals associated with the basketball team have been identified as close contacts to a non-basketball team individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The game was the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team. East Bladen hasn’t lost a league opener in at least a decade if ever; internet records available for research go back to 2006-07.

Prior to Saturday, the Lady Eagles had won 58 of 61 games against Three Rivers teams — including tournament, postseason and nonconference regular season — since this four-year realignment period began in 2017. East Bladen, which has played Whiteville at least once every year since 2015-16, had beaten the Lady Wolfpack 12 consecutive times dating back to 2012-13 when it lost to them three times.

East Bladen was led by junior Alexus Mitchell with 22 points. Senior Maya McDonald scored 15 and sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess 14. McDonald pulled 10 rebounds and Mitchell had four steals.

Whiteville’s Trinity Smith had a game-high 27 points and I’Reona Johnson added 14.