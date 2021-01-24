WHITEVILLE — East Bladen’s best start to a boys basketball season in nine years was derailed Saturday afternoon by Whiteville.

The Eagles lost to the Wolfpack 46-40 in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team. East Bladen won its first three games, a feat not accomplished since a 9-0 start to the 2011-12 season.

East Bladen was playing for the first time since Jan. 12. Games against East Columbus on Jan. 15 and West Bladen on Tuesday were not played because those programs were in COVID-19 protocols and unable to play.

Whiteville scored 26 points in the final eight minutes, having trailed 28-20 after three quarters.

East Bladen was led by senior Lafrederick Wooten with 11 points and sophomore Malcolm Bolden with nine. Wendell Smith scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wolfpack.