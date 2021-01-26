NFL DREAM: Titans’ Murchison reflects on first pro season

Larrell Murchison spent Sunday on vacation in Miami.

No doubt, he’d rather have been suited up for the AFC Championship playing for a shot at the Super Bowl. But count him as happy to have realized a dream of playing in the NFL. And certainly ready for more.

“Different,” the no-longer-a-rookie from N.C. State, Louisburg and East Bladen says. “You’re playing with older guys, people that have been there for years. It’s a lot different.”

Murchison’s story has been well-chronicled. He’s a twin, his brother Farrell a cancer survivor and his favorite running back whom he cleared the path for at East Bladen. They were tough at Louisburg College, too. Then Farrell headed to Winston-Salem State while Larrell landed with the Wolfpack.

He became the first player drafted into the NFL from Bladen County when the Tennessee Titans took him in the fifth round last April. Now he’s played a season, including some snaps in the NFL playoffs.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he says. “I went in all ears. I was just going to learn as I went.”

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound son of Glenda and Milton Murchison shared the good fortune of a pro contract with Bladen County children and the elderly at Christmas, buying winter coats, toys and other gifts that were distributed by his mom.

“I came up with the idea, I wanted to do something,” he said. “I do what I can. It worked out great.”

His agent, EnterSports Management, and local merchant Ricky Leinwand and his staff played key roles. Murchison hopes to make it an annual event.

“It didn’t surprise me. He’s always given back,” said his high school coach, Robby Priest. “He had a good upbringing. His parents did a wonderful job with all of them.”

Despite the heavy restrictions on fans, his family still got to see him play.

“They came to all of them,” he said. “Mom, dad, some aunts and family members all came.”

He had five tackles this year, one being solo and four assists. In addition to defense, he also played on the punt return team, and the field goal and kick block units.

“Nothing is really easy. It’s all work,” Murchison said.

The typical week involved lots of study off the field. Information is plentiful on schemes and tendencies, and being prepared is paramount. That part he is used to, but the adjustment was still very real.

As was the increase in speed with which players play.

“It’s faster than college,” he said.

Priest was tickled to watch one of his program’s best on his television screen.

“I thought he did super just to be there,” Priest said as he settled in for Green Bay and Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I know he’s going to work hard. He’s always been coachable, and that part won’t change. We’re just super proud to have him representing Elizabethtown, East Bladen and Bladen County.”

And Priest has also found a bright spot in COVID-19 changing his program’s games from fall to February, March and April.

“Whenever he’s home and can make it, he’s going to be on the staff,” Priest said. “I shot him a text out of the blue, said let me try this, and he said yes sir. We’re excited whenever he can make it.”

He added on a deadpan cue, “He’ll be the highest paid coach on staff.”

Murchison said he’ll spend the offseason training and getting ready. He’s using the lessons Priest and others have taught him, adding that to the experience gained playing at Louisburg and N.C. State.

Now there’s an NFL season under his belt. A football season that for the first time was played against players more than four or five years older than him.

“There’s a lot of different things,” he said of his biggest takeaway. “There are guys that are older, and they know a lot of stuff. They have experience.”

The season ended with a home loss to Baltimore in the wild card round.

“We obviously didn’t go as far as we wanted to, but it’s something to build off of,” Murchison said.

And is he enjoying it?

“Yeah. Most definitely,” he said. “Oh, yeah — 200 percent!”

Every dream should be so good.

