TABOR CITY — East Bladen senior A.J. Smith has been named Runner of the Year for the recently-completed Three Rivers Conference cross country season, and West Bladen’s Brian McCleney is the Coach of the Year.

The Eagles’ standout became his school’s first state championship meet competitor. After an unbeaten campaign from November to January against league runners, Smith was 61st of 100 runners at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A championship in Kernersville and ninth in the Mideast Regional at Cary.

The league usually competes from August to the state finals in November, but coronavirus delayed the start of the season. The pandemic also prevented the Three Rivers from holding a league-wide championship meet, where usually the team, individual and all-conference honors are earned by placement.

West Bladen was named the girls league champion and Red Springs the boys titlist. Each picks up the league’s Wachovia Cup points for the finishes, the league president Russell Dove of South Columbus confirmed.

Red Springs’ Glenn Patterson was named the boys Coach of the Year. St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson was named the Runner of the Year for the girls.

Smith led a boys all-conference team that included West Bladen’s Keegan Haraldson.

East Bladen’s Cate DeVane, who also competed at the state championship, was named all-conference along with West Bladen’s Lainey Autry, Kaden Thurman and Tinyauh Rhoda.

Other Bladen honors for all-conference included West Bladen’s Bradley Taylor on the boys side and Lady Knights Violet Allen, Azillyah McDonald and Olivia Allen on the girls side.

East Bladen and West Bladen were the only Three Rivers schools representing the league in the regional. Smith and DeVane were the only runners to advance.

The boys all-conference team also included Whiteville’s Brandon Nguyen; the Red Springs fivesome of Noah Chavis, Dylan Dean, Christian Moore, Henry Buie and Shawn Putnam; St. Pauls’ Shaun Emanuel; and Fairmont’s Javian Manning. Other honorable mentions were Red Springs’ Brian Foulks, Mario Leonard and Kohnner Oxendine; Fairmont’s Nathaneal Jones, Savonta McKeithan, Eduardo Perez and Khalil Alford; and St. Pauls’ Randall Durden and Lukus Osborne.

The girls all-conference team included Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez, Elora Oxendine and Hancy Trochez; and St. Pauls’ Talieya Council and T.J. Eichelberger. Honorable mentions were Whiteville’s Jillian Hatch and Maria Rojas; Fairmont’s Paris Bethea, AhNeillya Gilchrist, Destinay Melvin and Trinity Thompson; and St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council.

