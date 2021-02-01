EAST ARCADIA — The East Arcadia Parks and Recreation Department is planning to have youth softball this spring.

The town was unable to have competition last year due to the coronavirus, town commissioner Pamela Graham said in a release. This year, those competing will adhere to safety protocols with the pandemic.

Graham, chairwoman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, said International Paper has provided a $3,000 grant so portable player benches, a batting tee and softball equipment can be purchased. This will includes gloves, bases, mitts, balls and bats, the release said.

The town, through Mayor Perry Blanks and its commissioners, thanked the company for its support.