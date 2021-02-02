ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated East Columbus 9-0 to open the high school boys soccer season on Monday night.

The matchup was a nonconference clash of members of the Three Rivers Conference.

The Eagles of 10th-year head coach Jay Raynor led 7-0 at halftime and outshot the Gators 24-0. Senior Jacob Priest was in goal for the hosts and credited with the shutout.

Senior Garrett Melvin scored goals in the 22nd, 29th, 34th and 41st minutes. Junior Ismael Arteaga scored in the 17th and 22nd, junior Joel Johnson in the 20th and 22nd, and senior Will Hester in the 43rd. Arteaga had three assists, Melvin and Hester had two each, and freshman Jamie Delgado and senior Drew Sholar one each.

East Bladen reached the third round of the 2-A state playoffs a year ago, where its 17-match winning streak was snapped by Thomasville Ledford. The Eagles finished 17-4-1.