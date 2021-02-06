West Bladen falls to Whiteville’s 65-point second half

WEST BLADEN (92) — Shy’ron Adams 21, Javonta Matthews 13, Donovan Stone 11, Josh Lewis 10, Anthony Mitchell 9, Landon Stanley 9, Josiah Brown 7, Keshawn Ballard 6, Deonte Lacey 4, Gary Parker 2, Andre Moore, Alan Breakfield, Cornelius Esters. WHITEVILLE (99) — Antonio McFadden 29, Wendell Smith 24, K.J. Hall 18, Christian Rorie 9, Kayshawn McCollum 7, Shaheen Shipman 4, Cade Little 4, Amari Best 2, Kyan Ganas 1, Xavier Spaulding, Brian Powell, Calvin Baldwin. One point unaccounted. West Bladen 18 23 19 32 — 92 Whiteville 19 15 38 27 — 99

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen tumbled to its eighth consecutive loss to open the season Friday night, falling at Whiteville 99-92 in a Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball game.

The Knights gave up 65 points in 16 minutes — more than they’ve scored in five games — after leading 41-34 at intermission. Their offensive output was the most since a 94-91 setback to South Robeson on Jan. 24, 2018.

West Bladen, which gave up 91 points two nights earlier, is 0-4 in the Three Rivers and the guest of border rival West Columbus on Tuesday. The Wolfpack remained unbeaten in the conference at 4-0, and is 6-3 overall.

The Knights’ skid is 15 straight dating to last season and a win over Lakewood on Jan. 22, 2020. West Bladen has lost 13 straight in league games since beating East Columbus on Dec. 10, 2019, and 17 in a row against Three Rivers members including nonconference tussles.

Senior Shy’ron Adams and junior Javonta Matthews led the Knights with 21 and 13 points, respectively. Seniors Donovan Stone and Josh Lewis added 11 and 10. In a 32-point fourth quarter, West Bladen missed 10 free throws and finished the game 12-of-27.

Whiteville, which outscored the guests 38-19 in the third quarter, was led by Antonio McFadden with 29 points and Wendell Smith with 24. They combined for 34 after intermission. K.J. Hall added 18 points. The Wolfpack was 10-of-15 at the foul line, including 2-for-4 in the final period.