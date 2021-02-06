FAIRMONT — East Bladen lost an 11-point halftime lead and fell to host Fairmont 58-56 on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball.

The Eagles tumbled to 1-4 in the Three Rivers with losses by two points twice, and five and six points in the other setbacks. East Bladen is 5-4 overall. The Golden Tornadoes rose to 4-1 in the league and 8-3 overall.

Seniors Javant McDowell and RaSean McKoy led the guests with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Senior Lefrederick Wooten added 10 and sophomore Malcolm Bolden nine. Wooten played three basketball games and one soccer match over five nights. Senior Jacob Priest played his third basketball game and had two shutouts in goal for the soccer team, playing all five nights.

The Eagles were coming off a 91-54 win over rival West Bladen two nights earlier.

Fairmont was led by Cedreke Smith with 17 points, Saquan Singletary with 13, and Syn’Cere Southern with 12. Southern hit the game-winner with three seconds left.