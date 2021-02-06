WHITEVILLE — West Bladen struggled to get its offense going and lost at Whiteville 48-23 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Friday evening.

The Lady Knights, who lost for the second time in three nights, trailed 28-7 at halftime.

Sophomore Rylee Chadwick led the guests with 10 points. West Bladen fell to 2-2 in the conference and 4-3 overall.

Whiteville was paced by Trinity Smith with 13, and Mauricia Bennett and I’Reona Johnson with 12 each. The Lady Wolfpack is 4-0 in the league and 5-3 overall.