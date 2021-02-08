High school football practice begins at schools across the state

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s amended calendar welcomes its seventh sport into the 2020-21 year today.

Football practice, the first official day, is being held at schools across the state. Usually, it happens on Aug. 1. The sport follows the completed seasons of cross country (boys and girl), volleyball, and the ongoing seasons of swiming and diving (boys and girls), basketball (boys and girls), lacrosse (boys and girls), and boys soccer.

Football’s first games can be played Feb. 26. East Bladen is scheduled to host Red Springs and West Bladen is at East Columbus that night. Teams can play up to seven games, and the playoffs start April 16.

The spring will essentially have two sessions. The first begins practice March 1 and games March 15 for golf (boys and girls), boys tennis, girls soccer, and softball. The second begins practice April 12 and games April 26 for baseball, girls tennis, track (boys and girls), and wrestling.

There is a cheerleading invitational competition May 22.