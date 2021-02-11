ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School’s boys soccer team has paused all activities in accordance with COVID-19 protocols through Feb. 22.

A release from the Bladen County Schools says “20 individuals associated with the boys soccer team have been identified as close contacts to an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.”

East Bladen was scheduled to play Red Springs on Wednesday but an announcement on the game being called off came 50 minutes prior to kickoff. The release says matches Monday against West Bladen and Thursday of next week against St. Pauls will also not be played.

Other teams in the county having had to pause activities because of the virus include:

• On Thursday of last week, the West Bladen football team was shut down. A release said it involved 30 individuals.

• On Jan. 11, the West Bladen boys basketball team had to pause its activities. A release said it involved 12 individuals.

• Also on Jan. 11, the East Bladen girls basketball team had to stop activities. A release said it involved seven individuals.

Other programs in the Three Rivers Conference known to have had stoppages include the East Columbus girls and boys basketball teams twice each, the Red Springs boys and girls basketball teams, and the Fairmont girls basketball team. The East Columbus boys soccer team, due to the basketball team pause, has not had enough players.

