West Bladen falls to girls unbeaten league leader

ST. PAULS (75) — Jakieya Thompson 30, T.J. Eichelberger 20, Taliya Council 11, Jashontae Harris 5, Shakirya Floyd 4, Zaliya Gardner 3, Demaria Wells 2, Alyssa Davis, Keonna Love. WEST BLADEN (15) — Rylee Chadwick 4, Brookee’ Singletary 4, Mallory Bryan 3, Megan Pait 2, Hannah Pait 2, Lainey Autry, Cassi Humphrey, Makayla Wright, Azillyah McDonald, Kirsten Warrick, Olivia McCarty, Anniyah Phillips. St. Pauls 20 26 14 16 — 75 West Bladen 6 5 2 2 — 15

BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell to St. Pauls 75-15 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Friday evening.

The Lady Knights, tied for third entering the contest, fell to 3-3 in the league and 5-4 overall. The unbeaten Lady Bulldogs rose to 5-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall.

Sophomore Rylee Chadwick and freshman Brookee’ Singletary led the hosts with four points each.

West Bladen trailed 46-11 at intermission and 60-13 after three quarters. St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson scored 12 of her game-high 30 points after halftime, and T.J. Eichelberger drained three 3-pointers after the break en route to 20 points. Taliya Council added 11.

West Bladen got seven points from its reserves; the Lady Bulldogs got 10 points from their bench.