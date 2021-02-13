Skid for Knights or Stallions will end Tuesday night

ST. PAULS (91) — Jeyvian Tatum 24, Josh Hendrson 17, Eric Malloy 13, Josh McNair 9, Demonta Williams 7, Shaun Emanuel 7, Elston Powell 5, Bradley Gooden 5, Will Ford 2, Marcus Galbreath 2, Jakota Locklear. WEST BLADEN (68) — Shy’ron Adams 20, Anthony Mitchell 11, Javonta Matthews 10, Donovan Stone 9, Josh Lewis 5, Josiah Brown 5, Deonte Lacey 4, Keshawn Ballard 2, Gary Parker 2, Andre Moore, Cornelius Esters, Landon Stanley. St. Pauls 28 21 15 27 — 91 West Bladen 8 20 26 14 — 68

BLADENBORO — A skid will end Tuesday night.

West Bladen hopes it’ll be the home team in its Castle.

The Knights were dealt a 91-68 loss by visiting St. Pauls on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball. The setback puts in place a matchup of 0-10 teams on Tuesday when West Bladen hosts South Columbus.

The Stallions lost a nonconference game on Friday to Rosewood and have dropped 12 straight dating to a Feb. 11, 2020 win over West Bladen. In the Three Rivers, West Bladen is 0-6 and South Columbus 0-5. The regular season ends Friday, and there is no league tournament this year by choice of the conference because of a condensed schedule from coronavirus.

The Bulldogs exited with their second Bladen County win in four nights. Fifth-year head coach Corey Thompson’s cagers remained in the thick of a four-way race for two playoff spots, climbing to 4-1 in the league and 10-1 overall.

Senior Shy’ron Adams scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the final period for West Bladen. Sophomore Anthony Mitchell added 11 points and junior Javonta Matthews 10.

The Knights trailed by 20 after a period and 49-28 at intermission.

St. Pauls was led by Jeyvian Tatum with 24 points, Josh Henderson with 17 and Eric Malloy with 13. Tatum and Henderson combined for 24 points in the opening half.

The Knights’ skid is 17 straight dating to last season and a win over Lakewood on Jan. 22, 2020. West Bladen has lost 15 straight in league games since beating East Columbus on Dec. 10, 2019, and 19 in a row against Three Rivers members including nonconference games.