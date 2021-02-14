Big Four: Struggling Blue Devils get a needed ‘W’ over N.C. State

RALEIGH — Duke got a win it badly needed Saturday evening, celebrating its famed coach’s 74th birthday in the process.

Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and Duke took over with a 22-3 first-half run to beat N.C. State 69-53 in PNC Arena. The perennial power Blue Devils, who brought in the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class, are a mere 8-8 and still not projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the program was .500 or worse through 16 games was 1982-83, when Krzyzewski was in his third season and the athletics director, the late Tom Butters, was facing a decision on whether to keep the former Army point guard and head coach.

“The last few days we’ve worked so hard on defense and it translated today,” Krzyzewski said. “Proud of my guys — we’ve been so close and you can lose your spirit with how things have gone. A big win for us today.”

Duke is 6-6 in the ACC. N.C. State has lost eight of 10, fell to 8-9 overall, and is 4-8 in the league.

“It’s going to be hard to win any ACC game down the stretch if our ball security is not very good,” State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “To be honest with you, we stink right now in that area.”

Freshman Mark Williams added season highs of 13 points and five blocks for the Blue Devils, who had lost three straight and six of eight. Duke led the entire way after the opening minute in a venue where the Blue Devils had lost four of five, including a burst of 14 unanswered during its big run.

Hurt and Keatts each aluded to the difference Williams, a 7-footer, has on Duke being able to play Hurt away from the basket. Keatts said Hurt is one of the league’s toughest matchups when he’s on the perimeter knocking down shots.

“He gives me a lot of confidence,” Hurt said. “He’s 7 feet. He had five blocks tonight. His shot-blocking presence helps our team and me individually. I’m very comfortable playing with him. He’s young, and he’s only going to get better.”

Freshman Shakeel Moore had 13 points to lead the Wolfpack.

“I’m frustrated at any loss, but especially one of this magnitude,” State’s Manny Bates said.

Seven different players scored during Duke’s big run, which ended with D.J. Steward’s 3-pointer followed by a floater in the lane by Jeremy Roach to make it 33-13 with 6:11 left before halftime. Duke led by 18 at the break and finished the game shooting 51 percent, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

That included a 6-for-7 showing from Hurt, who had missed 17 of 22 3-pointers through the previous five games. The 6-foot-9 sophomore, who entered as the ACC’s No. 2 scorer at 17.7 points, made his first six shots overall and 8 of 10 for the game.

“I thought Hurt was tremendous,” Keatts said. “We had a couple of breakdowns where he made shots, but also, give him credit. Even when we switched out, we switched out to take away from the pick and pop, and he would shoot over a shorter guy. He had an incredible day.”

N.C. State shot 45 percent but made 2 of 10 3-pointers and committed 18 turnovers.

“We’ve got to tighten up and protect the ball,” Moore said. “That’s the biggest reason. That’s 18 times we don’t have a chance to score.”

Duke visits another Big Four opponent Wednesday at Wake Forest. N.C. State is at Pittsburgh that same day.