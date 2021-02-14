Carolina shackled by Virginia defense, drops 60-48 ACC road test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 9 Virginia took control early and beat North Carolina for the seventh consecutive time, 60-48, on Saturday night.

Sam Hauser added 17 points for Virginia (15-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Trey Murphy III had 12 as the ACC-leading Cavaliers won their fourth in a row. The best two teams in the ACC meet Monday when the Wahoos visit No. 17 Florida State.

“I can’t speak to all our teams in the past. Last year, we have a lead and they make one with eight-tenths of a second to go,” Carolina coach Roy Williams said of his program’s skid against Virginia. “The year before, we played them in the Smith Center and they had to go to the video to decide that Coby White’s 3-pointer was not good and then they laid it up and had to go to another video to see if it was good for them and both calls went their way.”

The Cavaliers led 21-4 midway through the first half as the Tar Heels missed 13 of their first 15 shots.

“Sam is always a lights-out shooter,” Huff said. “I feel like I’ve been shooting it well recently and it’s hard to guard.”

North Carolina (12-7, 7-5) closed to within 27-18 by halftime, but never threatened. The Tar Heels finished just two for 16 from 3-point territory.

“They demand you to stand in there and be physical if you’re going to have success against them,” Cavaliers’ head coach Tony Bennett said his team’s inside play against the stout Carolina frontcourt.

Carolina didn’t have a player in double figures scoring for the first time since March 4, 1966 in an ACC Tournament game, a 21-20 loss to Duke at Reynolds Coliseum. Walker Kessler led UNC with nine points.

“That’s always the goal, to make that opponent earn a quality shot, like it’s got to be contested,” Bennett said. “The majority of them were.”

Huff, who blocked four shots, hit three of the Cavaliers’ 12 3-pointers.

“It’s hard to simulate that in practice,” Williams said. “We don’t have a four and five man on the blue team that can go out there and make all those shots like they did.”

The Tar Heels remain offensively inconsistent. They came in averaging 74.1 points, but scored just 50 two games ago in a 63-50 loss at Clemson, then had 91 in a four-point victory against Duke in their last outing. Before the loss to the Tigers, they had scored at least 75 points in five consecutive games.

“I thought we did a good job transition defense,” Bennett said. “Took solid care of the basketball with only six turnovers. You can see how big and physical Carolina is, and they got a few offensive rebounds, we tried to be attentive to block out and do the things that are so important in this.

“They’re big and we had to move them.”

Virginia’s Reece Beekman, who shares point guard duties with Kihei Clark, had big numbers in columns that would not normally be associated with a 6-foot-3 freshman guard. He finished with just one point, but had eight rebounds and seven assists.

“I know I’m getting the assists, but they’re making the shots,” Beekman said.

Carolina has been postponed on Tuesday from a scheduled home game against No. 18 Virginia Tech, due to COVID-19 issues within the Hokies’ program.