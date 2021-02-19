CLINTON — With appeals from two schools denied, the four-year future of East Bladen and West Bladen teams in a league is all but set.

Athletics leaders in Bladen County did not submit an appeal to the third draft, released Feb. 10. On Friday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the final lineup set for a vote of its Board of Directors next month.

If approved, it goes into effect in August and covers the next four years.

Conference 7 was unchanged and includes East Bladen, West Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

Clinton and Midway submitted appeals to be removed.

In documents obtained through public records requests to Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools, the appeals would have placed Midway with six schools in Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties, and would have sent Clinton to a seven-school conference in Duplin, Lenoir and Onslow counties.

Conference 8 has Beddingfield, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, North Johnston, Princeton and Spring Creek. Conference 6 is East Duplin, James Kenan, Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Southwest Onslow and Wallace-Rose Hill.

All of the schools involved in the three leagues are 2-A. The NCHSAA realignment committee made no changes to the 53 schools considered 2-A East.

East Bladen and West Bladen, after the second draft, had petitioned to join Conference 5 with 2-As Whiteville, South Columbus, Trask, and 1-As West Columbus, East Columbus and Pender.

There were also appeals representing every member in what was then a 10-team proposed league involving five school districts. The only one of the appeals to match the NCHSAA proposal was from Dr. Stewart Hobbs, the interim superintendent of Sampson County Schools.

The third draft allowed Duplin schools James Kenan, Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin out.

The appeal from Gaynor Hammond, principal at Midway, cited travel, economics and competition. He wrote that the Newton-Grove school had “never been paired in that region of the state. Up until the last 10 years, Midway has been a 1-A school and has long been paired with teams in Sampson, Wayne, Duplin and Johnston counties.”

He wrote the pairings will impact gate receipts, both for his school’s fans traveling and other schools coming to them. And he cited the makeup of his school’s teams, noting the community’s Hispanic population has increased but it has not correlated in athletic team participation numbers going up.

“For years Midway has been a 1-A school and continues to be within the athletic department,” he wrote. “The competitive advantage that schools will have in Conference 7, being true 2-A schools in the athletics realm, leaves us with little to no chance to compete in the major NCHSAA sports.”

The appeal from Clinton pleaded for rivalries to be kept, noting Dark Horses games against Wallace-Rose Hill in both football and soccer, James Kenan in soccer, and East Duplin in girls basketball. The district said student involvement, “community buzz,” similar school and athletics program strengths, and the travel distance for games were reasons to make the change.

East Bladen and West Bladen are wrapping up participation in what was first a 10-team league that included Whiteville, South Columbus, East Columbus, West Columbus, Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls and South Robeson. In August of 2019, 1-A South Robeson was closed by the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Since opening the doors in 2001, East Bladen and West Bladen have never had the same conference in consecutive realignments.

