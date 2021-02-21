Big Four: Wolfpack topples Wake, has won three straight ACC roadies

WINSTON-SALEM — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent N.C. State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.

The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for the Wolfpack, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with five reaching double figures.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought it was the best team basketball we’ve played.”

Cam Hayes and D.J. Funderburk scored 11 each; Hayes had three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10.

“I just think we played together on the defensive end and stayed rolling with the punches that Wake Forest gave throughout the game,” Hellems said.

Seabron added nine rebounds.

State forced 19 turnovers and outscored Wake Forest 28-5 in points off turnovers.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41 percent (22 of 54).

Wake Forest battled the Wolfpack to a 14-14 tie through the first seven-plus minutes, but Hayes hit consecutive 3-pointers and N.C. State was off on a 13-4 run over the next 2:34.

“I thought we took another big step towards maturing,” Keatts said. “I wanted to see how we would play from the end of the Pitt game to the start of Wake and from the first half of the Wake game to the second half. Proud of these guys, excited, a lot of good things, a lot of good things we can build on.”

The Wolfpack led 27-18 with just under nine minutes left of the first half and extended the lead to 51-35 by the break. N.C. State was shooting 52 percent in the first 20 minutes, making 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

N.C. State is at Virginia on Wednesday. The Wolfpack lost 64-57 to then-No. 14 Virginia on Feb. 3.

Wake Forest wraps up a three-game homestand when Clemson visits on Wednesday.