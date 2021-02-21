CHAPEL HILL — Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead five North Carolina players scoring in double figures in a 99-54 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Fellow frosh Kerwin Walton had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Armando Bacot scored 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and freshman Walker Kessler added 10 for UNC (14-7, 8-5 ACC).

“I think our freshmen are going to be good players,” Carolina head coach Roy Williams said. “My request has been that they do it in my lifetime. Today they did.”

The Tar Heels trailed for just 29 seconds. Louisville (11-5, 6-4) played for the first time in 19 days due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They haven’t had practices like normal,” Williams said. “They beat Florida State, they beat Duke. We caught them on a really good time — a good time for us, not a good time for them.”

The Cardinals’ last four games were postponed, and only 10 players suited up for this one. They were playing for the first time since a Feb. 1 win over Georgia Tech and it looked like it.

Carlik Jones hit a jumper to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead but Walton answered with a 3-pointer 59 seconds into the game and UNC never again trailed.

Louisville shot just 33 percent from the field and made just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

North Carolina outrebounded the Cardinals 45-34, blocked eight shots and outscored Louisville 58-32 in the paint.

“We shot the ball well, and we didn’t turn it over very much,” Williams said. “Those are things we’ve tried to emphasize more than anything.”

Sharpe stole a pass from Charles Mineland, passed to R.J. Davis and filled the right side of the lane for an alley-oop layup to make it 91-50 with 3:31 to play. Creighton Lebo’s layup two minutes later capped a 22-0 run and gave UNC a 49-point lead.

Jones, the lone Louisville player to score in double figures, finished with 13 points.

The Tar Heels set season highs for points and field-goal percentage (60.9).