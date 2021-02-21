Eagles, for 5th straight time, top West Bladen boys

EAST BLADEN (87) — Malcolm Bolden 29, Javant McDowell 21, Jacob Nixon 12, Charles Brown 10, Nazire Smith 8, Zamar Lewis 5, Peyton Tatum 2, Cam White, Brya Barnes, Malak Monroe. WEST BLADEN (73) — Shy’ron Adams 29, Javonta Matthews 13, Gary Parker 8, Landon Stanley 6, Josiah Brown 6, Josh Lewis 4, Anthony Mitchell 3, Keshawn Ballard 2, Deonte Lacey 2, Andre Moore. East Bladen 23 28 18 18 — 87 West Bladen 20 18 15 20 — 73

BLADENBORO — For the first time since this year’s seniors were in fifth grade, East Bladen has finished a season with a winning record.

The visiting Eagles of second-year head coach Aking Elting swept the season series with rival West Bladen, turning back a second-half rally 87-73 on Saturday afternoon at the Castle in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball. The game had been postponed from Friday due to school buses not being allowed on rain-drenched roads.

Sophomore Malcolm Bolden dashed for 29 points to lead the guests. Javant McDowell, a 6-foot-6 senior, added 21 points and freshman Jacob Nixon made his varsity debut with 12 points.

“We did good,” Bolden said. “We executed. We got into foul trouble, but we maintained through it. We wanted it to be a nice win for our seniors.”

A senior trio — Lefrederick Wooten, RaSean McKoy and Jacob Priest — vital to the team’s turnaround this year were not with the team. Senior Charles Brown shook off an injury during the game to contribute significantly on the perimeter.

Normally fielding a nine-player squad, four junior varsity players were up for this one.

Senior Shy’ron Adams scored 29 points and junior Javonta Matthews 13 for the Knights. Also in his last game for the hosts was senior Josh Lewis.

“We had to work harder,” Adams said of a second-half rally from being down 63-42 to pulling within 77-70. “We’re not a quitting team.”

Nixon’s foul shots with 90 seconds left regained a nine-point lead, and McDowell added a layup a few seconds later.

West Bladen led 17-13 before the Eagles found a groove and surged ahead 51-38 at intermission.

“We did nice on the press,” said Bolden, who scored 19 points in the first half. “We had a few JV boys come up, and they did a nice job. We only had a few players.”

East Bladen won the first meeting 91-54 but had lost five out of six since. Elting remains unbeaten in four matchups as the varsity head coach against the rival Knights, and East Bladen has won five straight in the series. In a database that reaches 2005-06, the Eagles have no other five-game winning streaks against their rival.

Elting’s squad finished the season 6-5, including 2-5 in the Three Rivers Conference. It did not get to play East Columbus.

The Eagles’ program had just four wins each of the last two years, had not won six since going 6-17 in 2015-16, and finished over .500 for the first time since going 13-11 in 2013-14.

West Bladen, under 10th year head coach Travis Pait, fell to 1-11. The Knights were 1-7 in the Three Rivers. They last posted a winning record in 2016-17, going 18-10. The program is 18-66 since.

“It was rough,” Adams said. “We had our ups and downs, but we stuck in there.”

Pait agreed, and said despite the youth compared to most league teams, the squad was a joy to coach.

Neither team qualified for the playoffs, and the Three Rivers elected to not have a postseason tournament this year.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.