BLADENBORO — Successful seasons will not be rewarded with playoff appearances as they were last year.

But there was satisfaction on Saturday afternoon for both sides following East Bladen’s 55-39 win over host West Bladen in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball.

“We’ve had a lot of growth,” East Bladen senior Katie Evans said. “We didn’t really peak. We were steady, had growth, and ended our last game well.”

Sophomore Rylee Chadwick, who led West Bladen throughout the season, had similar sentiments to describe her program’s season.

“We did good, especially with no seniors, and especially for what people thought we were going to do,” she said.

Both teams next year will return a solid nucleus of underclassmen.

For the Lady Eagles, it’s juniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell along with the sophomore class of Maegan Burney, AnnaGrey Heustess and Karli Priest. The Lady Knights bring back everybody, led by Chadwick, Lainey Autry and Makayla Wright in the sophomore class, complemented by junior Hannah Pait, and sparked by freshmen Mallory Bryan and Megan Pait.

McDonald scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. Mitchell scored 13 points, and Evans and Burney eight each. Burney had five steals, igniting a strong half-court press in the first half.

“It was hard on everybody, not being able to do some of the things we normally do,” Evans said of the season. “We didn’t have summer camps, and there was no preseason. We worked through it, figured it out the best we could.”

Chadwick’s 16 points and Wright’s 11 led West Bladen. Bryan added seven.

“We performed well,” Chadwick said, adding that a new play helped against East Bladen’s half-court pressure.

For 20th-year Lady Eagles head coach Patty Evers, it’s the first time her program hasn’t been to the state playoffs since the school opened in 2001-02, and the first finish in third place rather than the top two since 2003-04. The coach pf 25 years overall was last absent from the playoffs when her 1997-98 Tar Heel team — her second — went 11-10.

“We’re happy with the season,” Evers said. “We only lost two games. I’m proud of my seniors. They gave us great leadership. We’re young.”

Evans, Lily Lin, Aaniyah Jackson and Sara Gargala were in their final games for the victors. West Bladen did not have any seniors.

East Bladen wrapped up 5-2 in the Three Rivers and 8-2 overall. The Lady Eagles, who last lost just two games when going 27-2 in 2018-19, did not play East Columbus. West Bladen was 4-4 in the league and 6-5 overall, posting a winning record under the direction of fourth-year head coach Brian McCleney for the third straight year.

The Three Rivers elected to not have a postseason tournament. The state reduced the playoff teams this year, leaving only two automatic qualifiers from the conference.

