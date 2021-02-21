FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eagles open Friday at home with Whiteville

• Head coach: Robby Priest (70-31, 9th season, all at East Bladen).

• 2019: Tie for fourth in Three Rivers Conference at 5-3, 5-6 overall; lost first round 2-A playoffs 48-13 at SouthWest Edgecombe.

• Top returners: Senior RaSean McKoy, rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2019.

• Players to watch: McKoy; Josh Hayes, offensive line, linebacker; Nick Norris, offensive line; Donnie Ezzell, offensive line, defensive line; Zylique Lewis, tight end, defensive end; Zach Meares, quarterback, defensive back.

• Returning starters: McKoy; Hayes; Norris; Ezzell; Lewis; Jake Garrison, wide receiver, defensive back.

• Priest: “We will do well if we take care of the small things, no penalties, hold on to the ball, and play good on defense and special teams.”

• League: Priest says, “Probably like last year, as far as top teams.” Red Springs and Whiteville were co-champions at 7-1, St. Pauls third at 6-2, and the Eagles tied with Fairmont at 5-3.

• Dates: East Bladen opens Friday at home with Whiteville. Teams only get to play seven games in seven weeks. Season finale is at West Bladen on April 9.

EAGLES SCHEDULE

Feb. 26 | Whiteville

March 5 | at South Columbus

March 12 | at Fairmont

March 19 | St. Pauls

March 26 | Red Springs

April 2 | at West Columbus

April 9 | at West Bladen

THREE TO KNOW THIS YEAR

• COVID-19 impacts will be seen. Players will wear face coverings while playing, and only coaches and non-players can use gaiters; players and coaches are to be 6 feet apart for the national anthem; the team box now goes 80 yards for players, from the 10-yard-line to the 10-yard-line, and is 50 yards for coaches, the usual 25 to the 25; traveling teams can only have one person to a bench seat in a bus, unless they are siblings or same family; stadium capacity is 100, no matter how big or small the facility, and cheerleaders and bands do not count toward that number.

• The Three Rivers Conference gets two automatic berths among its 2-A teams to the playoffs, which are subdivided this year. There is one wild card entry available among the 10 conferences in the East that have 2-A teams. While a seed number will be beside a team name on a bracket, these are nothing more than random drawings first among the league champion No. 1s, then the No. 2s, then the wild card.

• Good Friday is April 2, and Easter on April 4. Bladen County Schools students are out April 2, and the following week for spring break. Football games are on each of those Fridays. Playoffs begin April 16.

THREE TO KNOW FROM 2019

• East Bladen’s 5-6 campaign kept alive the streak of making the playoffs every year since it opened in 2001. The five wins were a program low. The winning streak over rival West Bladen is now 18.

• The Eagles won four of their last five in the regular season. They lost their first three opening the season by a combined score of 135-16, all to playoff teams that earned top-10 seeds.

• In the six defeats, the Eagles lost to a 2-A state semifinalist (Clinton), 2-A state quarterfinalist (SouthWest Edgecombe), a pair of 2-A East quarterfinalists (Whiteville, Red Springs), a 2-A East first rounder (Wallace-Rose Hill), and a 2-AA East first rounder (St. Pauls).

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.