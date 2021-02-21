• Head coach: Jon Sherman (18-48, 6th year overall; 3-8 in one year at East Chapel Hill, 13-32 in four years at Purnell Swett, 2-8 in one year at West Bladen).

• Last year: Seventh in Three Rivers Conference at 2-6, 2-8 overall.

• Top returners: Senior Shy’ron Adams, wide receiver, defensive back, special teams; senior Xzavion Morrison, offensive line, defensive line; senior Kai Belle, offensive line, defensive line; senior Ethan Davis, offensive line, defensive line; senior Andrew Pait, wide receiver, defensive back; junior Damarius Robinson, running back, linebacker; senior Kendal Johnson, running back, linebacker; sophomore Deante Lacey, offensive line, defensive line; sophomore Gary Parker, running back, linebacker; junior Devon Strange, quarterback, defensive back; junior Kaiden Stanley, tight end, defensive line; junior Javonta Mathews, wide receiver, defensive back.

• Other players to watch: Sophomore Hunter Elks, wide receiver, defensive back, special teams; sophomore Pernell Hooper, fullback, defensive line; junior Andrew Sessoms, offensive line, defensive line; junior Keyshawn Ballard, wide receiver, defensive back; sophomore Xavier Lopez, offensive line, defensive line; sophomore Tyler Ward, linebacker, offensive line; sophomore Wadeyn Norris, linebacker, offensive line; freshman Jordan Hester, linebacker, offensive line; sophomore Ahmir Stepps, defensive line, tight end; junior Ricky Brisson, defensive back, linebacker, running back.

• Returning starters: Morrison, both lines; Belle, both lines; Robinson, running back, linebacker; Johnson, running back, defensive line; Adams, wide receiver; Pait, receiver; Lacey, defensive line; Parker, defensive back; Mathews, defensive back. Part-time starters included Davis, both lines; Lacey, offensive line; Parker, running back; Strange, quarterback, defensive back; Stanley, tight end; Adams, defensive back; Pait, defensive back.

• Sherman: “We’ll do well if we compete every play, tackle on defense and pass the ball well on offense.”

• League: Sherman says, “Whiteville, St. Pauls, East Bladen and Red Springs — based on everything from last year’s performance with so many unknowns.”

• Dates: West Bladen’s Friday opener at South Columbus has been tentatively moved to Saturday; the Knights are coming out of COVID-19 protocol, and won’t have enough practices to play Friday unless granted a waiver. Teams only get to play seven games in seven weeks. Season finale is home with East Bladen on April 9.

KNIGHTS SCHEDULE

Feb. 27 | at South Columbus

March 5 | at Whiteville

March 12 | Red Springs

March 19 | at West Columbus

March 26 | at Fairmont

April 2 | St. Pauls

April 9 | East Bladen

THREE TO KNOW THIS YEAR

• COVID-19 impacts will be seen. Players will wear face coverings while playing, and only coaches and non-players can use gaiters; players and coaches are to be 6 feet apart for the national anthem; the team box now goes 80 yards for players, from the 10-yard-line to the 10-yard-line, and is 50 yards for coaches, the usual 25 to the 25; traveling teams can only have one person to a bench seat in a bus, unless they are siblings or same family; stadium capacity is 100, no matter how big or small the facility, and cheerleaders and bands do not count toward that number.

• The Three Rivers Conference gets two automatic berths among its 2-A teams to the playoffs, which are subdivided this year. There is one wild card entry available among the 10 conferences in the East that have 2-A teams. While a seed number will be beside a team name on a bracket, these are nothing more than random drawings first among the league champion No. 1s, then the No. 2s, then the wild card.

• Good Friday is April 2, and Easter on April 4. Bladen County Schools students are out April 2, and the following week for spring break. Football games are on each of those Fridays. Playoffs begin April 16.

THREE TO KNOW FROM 2019

• West Bladen fortunes rose on Sept. 27, 2019, with a 42-22 win over East Columbus snapping an 11-game skid. Save for a last-game loss to East Bladen, only Whiteville clearly distanced itself from the Knights over the final month of the season.

• Long streaks continued against South Columbus and East Bladen, neither of which the Knights have beaten since 2001. They’ve played the Stallions nine times, the Eagles 19.

• Modest as it may have been, West Bladen doubled its win total from 2018 when it won twice in 2019. The second was most impressive, rallying from a 13-0 deficit to win 36-33 on homecoming over West Columbus. Javonta Mathews’ interception with 30 seconds left a mere 20 yards from the end zone sealed it. Xzavion Morrison, Anthony Whitaker, Nathan Landreth, Lee Roberts, Kai Belle and tight end Zidarius McKenzie were the lead blockers as quarterback Tyre Boykin rushed for five touchdowns and 337 yards. Mathews, Morrison and Belle are all back this year.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.