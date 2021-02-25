CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — More ice cream for the Pack.

D.J. Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and N.C. State opened a big lead before holding off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.

Coach Kevin Keatts is notorious for ice cream stops on the way home from road wins, and this one was certainly satisfying. The Wolfpack hasn’t won four straight road games in an ACC season since the majestic days of the 1974 national championship season led by David Thompson, Tom Burleson and Monte Towe.

Cam Hayes led the Wolfpack with 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for State (11-9, 7-8 ACC).

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4) lost their third straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They were outscored 30-16 in the paint, 17-6 off the bench and led for just 48 seconds.

The Cavaliers twice closed within five, the second time at 54-49 on Hauser’s third 3-pointer with 3:40 left, but Hayes barely beat the shot clock and banked in a desperation 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to eight.

Two free throws by Huff made it 57-53, and back-to-back 3s by Hauser brought them within 65-61 with 18 seconds left. Dereon Seabron hit a free throw and Hayes hit two more to finish it off. State made 15 of its last 17 free-throw attempts.

The Wolfpack led 17-4 after nine minutes, but Virginia used a 13-4 run to close within 25-21 two minutes before halftime. The Cavaliers took their first lead at 35-33 on two free throws by Huff with 14:31 remaining, capping a 12-4 spurt that started with consecutive 3-pointers by Hauser from in front of the Cavaliers’ bench.

State steadied itself, getting four points each from Manny Bates and Moore and a 3-pointer from Braxton Beverly as it scored 12 of the next 14 points.

The Wolfpack are not known for being a lock-down defensive team, but for much of the first half, they combined smothering defense with hot shooting. N.C. State hit 9 of its first 13 shots in opening a 21-10 lead, but made just 3 of 12 the rest of the half.

The Wolfpack returns home to face Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Cavaliers remain at home and will face Miami on Monday night.