CHAPEL HILL — As good as Carolina was here Saturday blowing out Louisville by 45, it was just as miserably bad on Wednesday losing 83-70 to Marquette.

The made-by-coronavirus matchup was all Golden Eagles from the outset. Former Duke guard Steve Wojciechowski’s Big East squad was more enthusiastic, more energized and more successful in execution. They exited 11-12 and filled with optimism.

Carolina, on the other hand, was left in marked frustration.

“We’ve laid an egg a couple of times, but let’s make sure we say this. Marquette beat our butts,” Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “They outplayed us.”

The Tar Heels (14-8), for two weeks, have just been looking home games. And to get better.

While they did, their NCAA tournament stock went up, too. They were even off most bubbles, barely, heading into this one. Not to mention trying to make Williams the fourth coach to reach the 900-win mark.

“We’re trying to play our way into the tournament,” said R.J. Davis, a freshman from White Plains, New York. “Each game we play is going to be a dogfight. There’s not going to be any easy games.”

This one sure wasn’t.

Carolina had 19 turnovers, shot poorly from the perimeter and didn’t produce its usual big advantage on the glass (35-34).

Come Saturday night, they’ll have a significant shot at improving their stock. Florida State, who along with suddenly-slumping Virginia has been the class of the ACC this down year, is ranked No. 11 in the country and the highest ranked opponent remaining.

“Each night we have to be ready to play,” Davis said. “We can’t get too complacent. We can’t settle for one win.”

Carolina then goes to Syracuse on Monday, is home with Duke on Saturday, then in Greensboro for the ACC Tournament. They might get a little more than 3,000 fans in for their home games, too, given the change in state restrictions going into effect this weekend.

But the Tar Heels will need more than fans.

“It’s hard,” LaFayette, Alabama senior Garrison Brooks said. “It’s been hard on everybody. It’s not just us, it’s tough on everybody in the world. It’ll be good to see new faces and have some energy.”

The game took place because Boston College is in COVID-19 protocols. But Williams had no apologies — and became angered enough to walk out of his postgame presser — when asked about scheduling the game and being handed a loss.

“You can’t operate in hindsight. If you’d told me we were going to lose, hell yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game,” Williams said. “If you’d told me we were going to beat the Lakers, I would have scheduled them.”

Ol’ Roy didn’t need that question. It was miserably bad, a match to the Tar Heels’ performance.

And a long way from that 45-point blowout.

