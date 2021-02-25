BLADENBORO — The first snap is yet to be made, and West Bladen is already making adjustment after adjustment for its high school football season.

The Knights of second-year head coach Jon Sherman were set to open the season at South Columbus on Saturday, delayed a day because the program went into virus protocol the week prior to the first official practice. Wednesday, they learned the Stallions had COVID-19 issues and wouldn’t be able to play.

“I understand the severity,” Sherman said earlier this week before the game was postponed. “It’s an issue. If it’s handled correctly by coaches, the way we’re supposed to, we can play and have a season.”

They’ll hope to make up the game, but the state athletic association only allows seven playing dates. Playoff berths are determined by league games only.

Sherman was ready for the first. Because Whiteville is in a shutdown through March 16, the Knights’ game next week is already postponed, too.

When they’ll open remains a question mark.

“Physically, we were doing good and then hit quarantine,” he said. “Since we’ve come back, I’m excited about how we’re practicing. We’re practicing with the JV team, and they’re enjoying things.

“We haven’t hit in a year and a half.”

Junior Devon Strange has earned the starting quarterback job, stepping in for the graduated Tyre Boykin. Sherman hasn’t let on how his offense will work schematically; with Boykin, there were known tendencies because of his unique athletic skills.

Gary Parker, Kendal Jonson, Pernell Hooper and Demarius Robinson will share ball carrying. Hooper provides the big fullback option, for running and blocking.

Seniors Xzavion Morrison, Kai Belle and Ethan Davis anchor the offensive line.

“That’s probably our strongest point, that and our backs,” Sherman said.

Stanley Williams, who assisted the coach at Purnell Swett, is the new defensive coordinator. Sophomores Deante Lacey on the line and Tyler Ward at linebacker are part of a young nucleus. Morrison, Belle, Davis and Johnson at noseguard bring veteran experience.

Junior Javonta Mathews anchors the secondary.

“If I was going into a game, the defense is the leader in terms of being ready,” Sherman said. “We’re excited.”

And ready to play with physicality.

“The staff has pulled together,” he said. “We’re all on the same page, whereas last year we were new and learning each other.”

Next step is learning when and where that first game will be. Already, it’s a season of adjustments.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.