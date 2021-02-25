LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen returned from a coronavirus pause to defeat East Columbus 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school soccer Wednesday.

The Eagles led 7-0 at intermission against a foe they defeated 9-0 to open the season. East Bladen last played on Feb. 8.

Three goals each were scored by senior Garrett Melvin and Malcolm Bolden. Zac Metz scored the first of his career, and Will Hester and Joel Johnson provided the other tallies.

Assists were by Chase Starkloff and Hester twice each, Bolden, Melvin, Johnson, Drew Sholar and Lefrederick Wooten.

East Bladen risks its 4-0 record and 1-0 league mark on Friday when St. Pauls visits.