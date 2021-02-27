East Bladen league winning streak at 25 after 1-0 win over St. Pauls

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen finally got a push on the pitch.

And, not surprisingly, the Eagles had an answer.

Sophomore Malcolm Bolden converted a long pass from senior Garrett Melvin midway through the second half to lift East Bladen over St. Pauls 1-0 on Friday evening in Three Rivers Conference boys high school soccer. The Eagles remained unbeaten in pursuit of their fourth consecutive league championship.

The Eagles also remain unscored upon this year. They are 5-0, 2-0 in the Three Rivers; have outscored opponents 28-0; have a 25-match league winning streak; and have won 22 of their last 23 outings overall dating back to last year. Since the start of 2016, the Eagles are 76-14-4.

Jay Raynor, the 10th-year head coach, said the Eagles were outshot 5-0 in the first 15 minutes but rallied to a 12-11 edge for the game. Senior Jacob Priest had a season-high six saves. Raynor said the game had the markings of a playoff contest.

“We made one more play than they did,” Raynor said in acknowleding how well St. Pauls played, and the Bulldogs’ high ceiling for the immediate future.

The next week is scheduled to include a visit to West Columbus on Monday; Wednesday’s game with Whiteville is postponed because the entire Wolfpack athletics program is paused by COVID-19 protocols through March 16.

West Columbus was the last Three Rivers team to beat the Eagles, winning on penalty kicks Sept. 28, 2019 at East Bladen.

St. Pauls exited 1-1 in the league and 3-1-1 overall. The Bulldogs had outscored their first four foes 24-4, with the tie coming in a 3-3 draw with Red Springs.