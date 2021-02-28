Wooten: 900 wins, and the ‘best 3,200 I’ve seen in my life’

CHAPEL HILL — No wine and cheese this day.

For their first game, Carolina fans came hungry and fed on the ACC’s best team.

Georgia freshman Walker Kessler had the performance of his life and the Tar Heels shocked No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center. Smarting from Wednesday’s upset loss to Marquette, Roy Williams’ squad labored through the first half, then rallied from 16 down to make the head coach the fourth to reach 900 wins in college basketball history and the fastest to get there in games and seasons.

“The 3,200 or 3,400, or whatever it was, it was the best 3,200 I’ve seen in my life,” Williams said of the crowd. “I can’t explain to them how helpful it was. They helped us win the game because they didn’t give up.

“It was fun being back in that environment.”

It was December 1991 when the Seminoles’ Sam Cassell — after his program played in the league for the first time in this building — was asked an assessment of the ACC environs and gave his “wine and cheese crowd” response. The arena can get loud with 21,000, but the name stuck.

From the opening moments, fans kept away by the coronavirus pandemic made sure the Seminoles (14-4, 10-3 ACC) felt their presence. Tony Gilliam, Smith Center public address announcer, began “Ladies and gentleman, we’ve missed you!” before the starting lineups and the 2,400-plus students and 700-plus others did their best roars the rest of the way.

Carolina, on the floor, gave them little to nothing for a half — missing 21 of 28 shots and turning it over 14 times. It was Marquette all over again, except that Florida State is destined for a top four seed in March.

“The first half was about as ugly as we could be,” Williams said. “We turned it over a million times.”

Yet the Tar Heels “only” trailed by 12.

And Williams said that was important. It gave the team a chance to score the opening possession, get a stop, score and get another stop — his very instructions which came to fruition.

“Fans were there, and that made a big difference,” freshman R.J. Davis said. “Walker was tremendous. Offense, defense, he was a big factor for us.”

Kessler, a fairly agile 7-foot-1, had career bests of 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds, four blocks and 24 minutes. As the postgame celebration for Williams was about to begin, he glanced around the cavernous building.

“That was my first time even experiencing anything like that,” he said. “I get chills thinking about it. And it was only one-seventh full.”

He also admitted to hearing his name chanted, which happened more than once.

“I might have heard it,” he said with a good-natured laugh. “You come to a historic program, an historic arena … I would recommend it.”

Williams recommends handling success better. The Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5 ACC) got video and mask careless after beating Duke three Saturdays ago, and didn’t get to play their next game. Last Saturday, they beat Louisville by 45 only to stumble against Marquette.

Understandably, he wasn’t ready to declare this a springboard for Monday at Syracuse and back here next Saturday against Duke.

“I thought Louisville would have been a springboard, too, but the diving board broke and everybody fell in the pond,” he deadpanned.

He’s happy for his team, which teeters just above the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. He shied away from the 900 celebration, but obliged anyway.

“I’ll look back on it one day,” he said, “and say that was pretty neat, but I was focused on one thing, and that was to get this team to 15.”

