SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Carolina’s inconsistent season took another hit Monday night in a 72-70 loss at Syracuse, breathing life into the Orange’s hopes for making the NCAA Tournament.

Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points to become a 1,000-point career scorer for Syracuse.

The Orange were up 14 with 5:18 to play, 10 with less than two minutes to go and eight going into the final minute before it turned into a nail-biter.

Twice in the last two minutes the Tar Heels tapped out a missed free throw and hit a 3-pointer for a four-point possession. The second time, when R.J. Davis hit a 3, North Carolina was within 70-66 with 42.9 seconds left.

A second late turnover by Syracuse led to a Caleb Love layup to make it 70-68 with 19 seconds left.

Joe Girard made one of two free throws for a three-point lead and the Orange fouled. However Love missed two free throws and Girard was fouled again. He again made one of two at 10.1 seconds for a 72-68 lead before the Tar Heels got a putback at the buzzer.

Quincy Guerrier added 18 points for Syracuse (14-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had lost two straight. Leading scorer Alan Griffin (15.5 points) went 1-for-10, the make coming with 3:26 to play, but added two clutch free throws at 1:06.

Armando Bacot had 18 points and 15 rebounds for North Carolina (14-10, 9-6 ACC), which won the first meeting 81-75.

“I just feel like as a whole we’re just too lackadaisical, I mean even including myself,” Bacot said. “I just feel like we just went out there tonight expecting for the game to be handed to us and we just lost.”

Garrison Brooks scored 11 and Love 10. The Tar Heels were plus-20 in rebounding but had 20 turnovers, shot 38.2 percent, going 4-for-20 behind the arc, and were just 14-for-22 from the foul line.

“It’s just on us,” Love said. “It’s not really a drill or, or anything else that coach can do for us not to turn the ball over, we just got to stop turning the ball over.”

Boeheim hit three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run to close the half for a 34-28 lead — the last 3 to reach 1,001 points for his career. Boeheim had five of his six 3s and 17 points before the break as the Orange went 7 of 17 from distance to the Tar Heels’ 0-for-9.

“Early in the game I thought we were attacking in the lane area quite a bit better than we did late in the game,” Carolina head coach Roy Williams said. “We just did not attack it at all late in the game and attack it successfully.”

North Carolina closes against visiting Duke on Saturday. Syracuse wraps up the regular season Wednesday at home against Clemson.