Tough-luck Blue Devils turned back in overtime by Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech won an overtime battle with Duke 81-77 Tuesday night in a matchup of teams struggling to gain inclusion to the NCAA Tournament.

Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed two of his 14 rebounds in the final 35 seconds for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a 14-game losing streak against Duke. Wright split a pair of free throws with 35 and 28 seconds left to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-70. But the Yellow Jackets turned it over twice in the final 15 seconds to keep Duke in it.

“It was a tough locker room, the last two games and this game because it’s another overtime loss,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “There’s no other alternative except to work and play hard to win. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We feel down, but we’ve got to keep working. Our program is about that.”

D.J. Steward made a 3-pointer to make it 79-76 and missed a 3 after the second turnover, but Duke got the offensive rebound and Patrick Tape was fouled. Tape made the first with 2.6 seconds left and intentionally missed the second but it didn’t hit the rim. Michael Devoe secured it at the other end with two free throws at 1.8.

“We’re just not getting any production from our perimeter, from our guards,” Krzyzewski said after starting guards Steward (eight points) and Jeremy Roach (three points) combined to hit 3 of 11 shots, including 2 of 9 on 3-pointers. “It’s the second game in a row where they’ve had a tough time against veteran guards.”

Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), winners of five straight, last beat Duke in 2010.

The Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8 ACC) trek to rival Carolina on Saturday.

Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams scored 20 points each to lead Duke, which lost to Louisville 80-73 on Saturday to end a four-game win streak. Matthew Hurt, who scored 37 points against the Cardinals, fouled out with 6:14 to play in regulation and finished with 12 points.

“It’s tough,” Williams said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the game. But throughout all that we still gave ourselves a chance to win at the end. It’s tough. It’s tough.”

Devoe finished with 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher added 14 points and Jose Alvarado 10. Wright and Alvarado each scored six points in the extra period. Wright posted a double-double for the fourth straight game and seventh time this season. Six of his double-doubles have come in ACC games.

“We had a great shot to win at the end of regulation,” Krzyzewski said. “The kids executed a full-court play really well.”

Duke scored the last eight points in regulation to tie it at 64 with 1:43 remaining. On its final possession, Jordan Goldwire took an inbounds pass with 6.1 seconds left, dribbled down the left side and found a wide open Jaemyn Brakefield in the corner but his 3-pointer was off the mark.

Georgia Tech plays at Wake Forest on Friday to end the regular season.