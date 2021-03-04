SOUTH BEND, Ind. — N.C. State “lost” a game Wednesday afternoon, then won another in the evening.

The winning streak is five, and the Wolfpack is as hot as any team in the ACC.

Coach Kevin Keatts’ road warriors beat Notre Dame 80-69, a triumph that came hours after it learned Virginia Tech — due to COVID-19 protocols — will not be able to come to Raleigh on Saturday for Senior Day at PNC Arena. The Pack is looking an opponent, but otherwise would next play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro next week.

“Our guys played extremely well on the road again,” Keatts said after the fifth straight ACC road triumph, a feat not matched since David Thompson, Tommy Burleson and Monte Towe played in the 1973-74 national championship season. Winning five straight in the ACC, combining home and away, hasn’t happened since 2003-04.

The five straight overall date back to a home loss to Duke on Feb. 13. They’ve since won at Pittsburgh, at Wake Forest, at Virginia and at home against Pittsburgh. Only Georgia Tech can match State’s five-game winning streak following Clemson’s defeat Wednesday night at Syracuse.

At 13-9, 9-8 in the ACC, State is bidding to get into the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. The NIT field this year is reduced to 16 teams and will be played in a bubble atmosphere in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

“It’s a lot of confidence for us now that we are on a winning streak,” said freshman Cam Hayes after scoring 20 points. “Once we got on a winning streak, we all kind of bought in and stayed the course and stayed focused on reaching our ultimate goal and that was finishing with a winning record and finishing the season strong.”

Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He’s a freshman whose role increased after junior Devon Daniels was injured on Jan. 27.

“Last game it was the veterans,” Keatts said. “This game I thought our young guys came out and played well.”

Seabron was 8-for-12 from the floor and blocked three shots. Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who have won the last four meetings against Notre Dame.

“Me, Cam and Shak, we just go out there and play our hardest,” Seabron said, referring also to Shakeel Moore. “If we see someone playing (well), we just pick up off their energy and keep bringing it.”

Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11 ACC). Trey Wertz added 12 points and Juwan Durham had 10.

The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.

Students in Purcell Pavilion were chanting “Fire Mike Brey” as the game closed, referring to the school’s 20th-year head coach.

“It’s towards the end of the season,” Hayes said. “So we try to play like upperclassmen.”

The NCAA has granted all players a free year of eligibility, due to the coronavirus. Thus, some seniors and graduate students could return. N.C. State’s roster includes seniors D.J. Funderburk, Braxton Beverly and Daniels.

“Our guys feel good about themselves,” Keatts said. “I’m happy where the team is at. Obviously, we don’t feel like we are done; we’ve got work to do.”

If the Wolfpack doesn’t play again in the regular season, it is currently slated for a 10th seed to the ACC Tournament and would play Tuesday. A Duke loss at Carolina on Saturday could move State into the Wednesday games.