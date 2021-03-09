TABOR CITY — Awards have been announced by the league president for the Three Rivers Conference basketball season.

East Bladen’s girls had the highest finish and placed juniors Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald on the all-conference team. West Bladen’s picks were sophomores Makayla Wright and Rylee Chadwick.

The boys selections included East Bladen senior Javant McDowell and West Bladen senior Shy’ron Adams.

East Bladen senior Katie Evans and sophomores Maegan Burney and AnnaGrey Heustess were honorable mention among the girls. The boys honorable mention choices included East Bladen senior Charles Brown and sophomore Malcolm Bolden, and West Bladen senior Josh Lewis.

Other awards:

• Girls: Player of the Year, Trinity Smith, Whiteville; Coach of the Year, Mike Moses, St. Pauls. All-conference, T.J. Eichelberer, Jakieya Thompson, Taliya Council of St. Pauls; Smith, Ireona Johnson of Whiteville; Paris Bethea, Jakirra White of Fairmont; Anaja McArthur of Red Springs; Alexis Jordan of South Columbus; Hailey Brown of West Columbus; Harmony Somerville of East Columbus. Honorable mention, Jashontae Harris, Shakiya Floyd, Tamyra Council of St. Pauls; Marnasia Smith, Mykelliona Shipman, Emily Hewett of Whiteville; Lakayla Chavie, Destiny Melvin, Amyrikal Vaught of Fairmont; Jaliyah Bratcher, Elora Oxendine of Red Springs; Landy Cribb, Bella Coleman of South Columbus; Jamesee Lawson, Rheya Collins of West Columbus; Zay Flowers, Kaleigh Mitchell of East Columbus.

• Boys: Player of the Year, Jeyvian Tatum, St. Pauls; Coach of the Year, Corey Thompson, St. Pauls. All-conference, Tatum, William Ford, Joshua Henderson of St. Pauls; Corell Love, Noah Chavis of Red Springs; Wendell Smith, Antonio McFadden of Whiteville; Jahkeem Moore, Saquan Singletary of Fairmont; Brandis Kelly, Keywone Sumpter of West Columbus; J.J. Faulkner of East Columbus; E.J. Tisdale of South Columbus. Honorable mention, Eric Molloy Jr., Joshua McNair, Robbie Powell Jr., Marcus Galbreath Jr. of St. Pauls; Brian Foulks, JoWuan Baker, Kaedon Porter of Red Springs; Daejuan Thompson, K.J. Hall, Christine Rorie of Whiteville; Syn’cere Southern, Cedreke Smith, Savonte McKeithan of Fairmont; Amajae Lowery, Ethan Brown, Darrius Marshall of West Columbus; Julius Rivera, Jaquan Radford of East Columbus; TreShawn Grate, Jamal Brown of South Columbus.

• Cheerleading: Hannah Stephens, Ruth Orozco Cisneros of St. Pauls; Keyasia Gillespie, Haleigh Fisher of Whiteville; Jaden Mack, Kaila Wright of Red Springs; Jamesha Howell, Nakeeya Jenkins of Fairmont; Naya Bryant, Erin Griffin of West Columbus; Janyia Cummings, Ge’Nya Bozeman of East Columbus; Maddie Beck, Chloe Wilkins of South Columbus.